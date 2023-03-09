Veteran actor Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Twitter mourns

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died Thursday morning following a heart attack. His friend and colleague Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share the news of his sudden demise. He shared his tweet in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” He also posted an image of himself with Satish Kaushik.

Since the news broke, people have taken to Twitter to pay tributes and mourn his death.

Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. Among his many roles, he gave some incredible performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Mr India.