Veteran actor Satish Kaushik dies at 67, Twitter mourns

Published on Mar 09, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Actor Satish Kaushik died at 67. Twitter is filled with posts paying tributes to him.

Satish Kaushik's death prompted people to take to Twitter to share tributes for the veteran actor.(Instagram/@satishkaushik2178)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik died Thursday morning following a heart attack. His friend and colleague Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share the news of his sudden demise. He shared his tweet in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” He also posted an image of himself with Satish Kaushik.

Since the news broke, people have taken to Twitter to pay tributes and mourn his death. #SatishKaushik, #RIPSir, and Rest in Peace are also trending on Twitter as people are sharing different posts to show their reactions. (Can drop this line if it seems insensitive)

Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Rest in peace, #SatishKaushik. Legend of cinema. I have watched him many times in childhood. ” Another Twitter user added, “We all will miss you sir you were the gem of this industry Rip #satishkaushik sir…”

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted:

Satish Kaushik was an alumnus of National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. Among his many roles, he gave some incredible performances in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Mr India.

satish kaushik twitter
