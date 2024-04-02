‘Satyamev Jayate’, says Atishi after Sanjay Singh gets bail from Supreme Court

Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict after it granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case.



“Satyamev Jayate,” the minister wrote on social platform X.



Later, she addressed the press conference welcoming the release of the senior leader. AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

“Today, party leader Sanjay Singh’s bail (in excise policy case) has proved that truth always wins. You can suppress the truth but cannot erase it. We all saw how AAP top leaders were arrested in false cases. Two important things came out in front of everyone today during Sanjay Singh’s court proceeding,” Atishi said.



“First, the ED had no answer when the Supreme Court asked it regarding the money trail and proceeds of crime. Second- the entire ED case under which Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Arvind Kejriwal were arrested, is solely based on the statements of approvers. Those approvers who gave statements earlier as well but said nothing against AAP leaders,” she added.



Singh, who was arrested last October in connection with the case, was granted bail by a top court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale. The Enforcement Directorate said it has no objection if Singh is given bail in the case.



The top court said terms and conditions for Sanjay Singh's bail in money laundering case will be fixed by trial court.



The bail to Sanjay Singh is a relief to the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been hit by a major crisis following the arrest of Delhi chief minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The 55-year-old leader is in judicial custody till April 15.



On October 4 last year, Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after day long raids at his residence in connection with the agency's money laundering probe into the excise policy case.



The central agency had alleged that Sanjay Singh had played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped policy, which is said to have benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.



According to an ED chargesheet filed against jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia in May last year, a restaurateur named Dinesh Arora was extremely close to both Singh and ex-Delhi deputy CM.



Arora was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July last year. The accused-turned-approver was named by ED as a key person in the case. According to the agency, Arora initially met Singh, through whom he came in contact with Sisodia during a party at his own restaurant Unplugged Courtyard.



Arora claimed he received a call from Sanjay Singh in 2020 who said that the AAP was in need of funds for the assembly elections, asking him to seek funding from other restaurant owners.