Top outreach bureau officer Satyendra Prakash to receive National Award for raising poll participation

Satyendra Prakash, the Principal Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), has been selected for the national award for enhancing electoral participation on part of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by conducting activities aimed towards voter awareness and education in 2021-22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prakash's contribution amid the Covid-19 pandemic in creating awareness towards enhancing people’s participation regarding the casting of votes is being considered ‘tremendous’.

Post the coronavirus outbreak, when direct interaction with the masses posed a challenge, Prakash's contribution in devising new techniques to reach out to the people has been considered significant, a press statement said.

New techniques, such as messaging through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, telephonic calls, and organising webinars are now used as significant tools for reaching out to the public. Conducting awareness activities through audio announcements and using branded mobile vans have also become major tools for reaching out to people during the pandemic period.

The EC announced the list of awardees for the national awards in different categories last Saturday. Prakash has been invited to attend a function, which is being organised on Tuesday at the Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, and receive the award on the occasion of National Voters' Day 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under Prakash’s leadership, the department of BOC – with its 23 Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROBs) and 148 Field Outreach Bureaus (FOBs) – has always been involved in organising various voter awareness campaigns and education programmes as part of SVEEP activities.

Awareness activities are also being carried out through cultural programmes, digital exhibitions, photo exhibitions, mobile vans, door-to-door campaigns, magic shows, ‘Nukkad Nataks’, demonstrations, rallies, and the likes.

While organising such campaigns, the BOC identifies the low voter turnout areas and makes the outreach activities more focused in those regions to uphold the Central Election Commission (CEC)’s motto of ‘No Voter to Be Left Behind’, thereby strengthening the democratic process of the nation.