Saurabh Bharadwaj named Delhi AAP chief, Manish Sisodia to lead in party's Punjab unit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday named Saurabh Bharadwaj as the party's head for its Delhi unit and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the party chief in Punjab. Saurabh Bharadwaj said he would keep strengthening the party as he claimed it is easier to strengthen a party after losing an election.(ANI file)

The party also announced new heads for its various state units. Former Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will head Gujarat. Rai said the party would work with its full strength for the next assembly polls.

Pankaj Gupta will lead its Goa unit, and Sandeep Pathak will similarly take charge of Chhattisgarh. AAP leader Mehraj Malik will lead its Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Speaking to reporters, Saurabh Bharadwaj said he would keep strengthening the party as he claimed it is easier to strengthen a party after losing an election. “In (Delhi) elections, AAP's vote share was 43.5 per cent, while BJP's was 45.5 per cent. This shows that nearly half of Delhi had voted for us despite all the use of police and administration (by the BJP against us). We will keep strengthening the party.”

Sisodia said there have been a lot of developments in Punjab after the party formed the government in the state. “The AAP government will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Punjab and will ensure that every dedicated worker of the AAP feels proud to be a part of the party. The people of Punjab respect Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a lot.”

The former deputy chief minister also questioned the delay in granting ₹2,500 monthly assistance by the BJP government in Delhi. “This didn't happen, which means the prime minister had lied to the people of Delhi. PM Modi had even promised to provide free cylinders on Holi, but even this didn't happen. Will BJP fulfil even one of its promises?” Sisodia asked.

