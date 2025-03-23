Saurabh Rajput killing: How did Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi buy sleeping pills?

Muskan Rastogi, who allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla, may have fraudulently acquired the sleeping pills used in the murder. She drugged Rajput before plunging a knife thrice into his heart. Meerut murder: Saurabh Rajput's wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, after they were arrested in connection with his murder.(PTI file photo)

Rastogi had tweaked her husband's prescription to purchase sleeping pills, reported NDTV. She purchased the drug from Meerut's Usha Medical Store.

Meerut drug inspector Piyush Sharma told the channel they were investigating how she got the medicine. He said they are verifying the records of all sales over the past two years.

He said antidepressants are sold based on prescriptions, and medical stores have to maintain a record of such sales.

The owner of the store told the channel that Muskan Rastogi had shown the prescription to them on her mobile phone. He said the medicine was sold to her after following rules and regulations.

Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, have been lodged in Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19.

They conspired to murder Saurabh, a merchant navy official, because they thought he might impede their affair and drug abuse.

They later sealed the body in a drum with cement.

Meerut murder: Signs of drug withdrawal

Jail sources told PTI that the duo had been showing signs of extreme distress. "Muskan and Sahil are not able to sleep properly. They are also refusing to eat and drink," a source said.

The police said they were showing signs of drug withdrawal.

Senior Jail Superintendent Sharma said Muskan has demanded a government lawyer to fight her case, reported PTI.

In her application, she has said that since the incident, "My parents are angry with me, no one will fight for me. Therefore, I want a government lawyer who can fight my case in court".