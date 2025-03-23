Meerut murder: What are Muskan Rastogi, Sahil Shukla's drug withdrawal symptoms?

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, incarcerated for allegedly murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput over their affair, have been suffering torturous drug withdrawal symptoms. Meerut murder: Saurabh Rajput's wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil Shukla.(PTI file photo)

They haven't slept properly since Wednesday and have shunned food, said the police, elaborating on their symptoms. "Muskan and Sahil are not able to sleep properly. They are also refusing to eat and drink," a source told PTI.

Muskan and Sahil are long-time drug abusers. The former's father had claimed that Sahil instigated Muskan to kill Saurabh because he would have interfered in their affair and drug abuse.

The jail authorities have attributed their aloof behaviour to drug withdrawal.

Senior jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said the accused were restless because they hadn't received drugs since their arrest last week.

"Both Sahil and Muskan have been taking drugs for a long time. Due to this, they are having problems of restlessness and are not even able to sleep at night," he said.

Jail doctors have prescribed medicines to manage their symptoms.

Their families appear to have shunned them as they haven't had any visitors.

Muskan Rastogi's parents had said she deserved a death sentence for allegedly killing Saurabh Rajput, who used to love and support her.

Muskan and Rajput got married in 2016 against his family's wishes. Muskan and Sahil had known each other since school and reconnected via a WhatsApp group in 2019, the police said.

She allegedly drugged Saurabh Rajput on March 4 and punctured his heart with three blows by a knife. They dismembered his body and sealed it inside a drum with cement.

Saurabh Rajput's family has alleged they were involved in occult practices.