Occult angle in Meerut murder? 'Sahil used to feed cats, possessed scary images'

A new occult angle has emerged in the chilling Meerut murder as the family of the deceased, Saurabh Rajput, claimed that Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla killed him because they were involved in superstitious activities. Meerut murder: Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla.(PTI file photo)

Renu Devi, Saurabh Rajput's mother, claimed Rajput's wife Muskaan and her lover, Sahil, were into occult practices. "They killed my son by performing tantric rituals," she said.

Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, Muskaan's parents, said Sahil kept their daughter captive using occult rituals.

Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4. They dismembered his body and sealed it inside a drum with cement.

Renu Devi said Sahil used to dominate Muskaan's mind using the occult.

"Sahil's occult practices dominated Muskaan's mind in such a way that she started keeping her six-year-old daughter away. Sahil had made Muskaan an addict and completely superstitious," the deceased's mother told PTI.

Sahil Shukla's neighbours claimed he would often be dressed in yellow and black attire. His room was filled with unsettling imagery, including sketches of ominous figures.

"Many other scary images have also been found in Sahil's room. He used to go out only to feed cats and the lights in his room remained switched off most of the time," a neighbour said.

Sahil Shukla manipulated Muskan?

Meanwhile, citing police sources, PTI reported that Muskan's statements indicate that Sahil manipulated her.

"Muskan has made it clear in her statements that Sahil had said that 'you will have to kill Saurabh, only then we can start a new life'. Sahil got Muskan to kill her husband. First, he made her sit on Saurabh's chest. Then he brought a knife from the kitchen, showed her how to wield it and directed her to insert the knife in Saurabh's heart thrice," said the source.

"When Muskan could not bring herself to use the knife, Sahil held her hand and made her stab an unconscious Saurabh in the heart thrice," the source added.

Muskan's parents have demanded the death penalty for their daughter. Kavita said Muskan wouldn't be in jail had she not hidden things from her.

She also said before the murder, Muskan's body weight dropped by 10 kgs in two years. They also said Saurabh Bhardwaj used to love and respect her.