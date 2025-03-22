Meerut murder: Why didn't Saurabh Rajput's body rot? Autopsy reveals gory details

The postmortem examination of Saurabh Rajput has revealed how brutally his wife, Muskan Rastogi, allegedly killed him with the aid of her lover, Sahil Shukla. A day after the deceased's family accused the duo of following occult practices, the report revealed that Rastogi thrust a knife thrice into his chest. Meerut murder: Police take away Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder.(PTI file photo)

The doctors reported Rajput was stabbed in the heart with extreme force thrice, indicating a sustained and violent attack. "The blows from the sharp long knife pierced deep inside the heart," one of the doctors told PTI.

Ayush Vikram Singh, the Superintendent of Police (City), said his body was cut up in four parts and stuffed into a drum.

"Muskaan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed and both palms were cut off. The body was cut up into four pieces to fit it in the drum," the officer said.

The medical team told the agency that the body was sealed with dust and cement. Since it was exposed to the air, it did not emit a stench.

"It was put in the drum and then filled with dust and cement. The body solidified in the cement and did not rot due to lack of air. The smell was not extremely foul," a member of the post-mortem team disclosed.

The drum had to be cut open and the hardened cement painstakingly removed to retrieve the body.

All you need to know about the Meerut murder

Saurabh Rajput was drugged and murdered on March 4. They later went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh.

The matter was reported to the police on March 18, following which Muskan and Sahil were arrested.

Rajput's head was severed from the body, both hands were cut off from the wrist and his legs were bent backwards, suggesting an attempt to fit the body in a drum, the autopsy report disclosed. The cause of death has been attributed to shock and excessive bleeding.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla travelled to Himachal Pradesh's Kasol on March 10 and rented a room in a hotel by introducing themselves as husband and wife.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada said they will try to run the case in a fast-track court.

"We will try to run the case in a fast-track court so that the accused get punished as soon as possible," he said.

Muskan and Rajput got married in 2016 against his family's wishes. He used to live and work in London.

With inputs from PTI