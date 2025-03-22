Lover asked Meerut murder accused Muskaan to ‘stab Saurabh in heart thrice’ | Autopsy reveals chilling details

New revelations have emerged in the gruesome murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Reports claimed that as a hesitant Muskaan Rastogi sat on the chest of her unconscious husband Saurabh Rajput, her lover Sahil Shukla handed her a knife and demonstrated its use, instructing her to stab him in the heart three times with a promise of a new life afterwards. Merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla.

The autopsy conducted in the chilling Meerut murder case confirmed that 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput was stabbed through the heart thrice.

“When Muskaan could not bring herself to use the knife, Sahil held her hand and made her stab an unconscious Saurabh in the heart thrice,” a source in the police told news agency PTI.

The autopsy has found Saurabh Rajput's neck severed, his legs amputated and torso dismembered, said doctors involved in the process, throwing up shocking details in a case that has stunned the country.

Police arrested Rajput’s wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, both 27, hours after the body was found on Tuesday stuffed inside a drum that was filled up with cement.

A panel of doctors that conducted the post-mortem on Wednesday observed that Rajput’s murder was particularly disturbing, adding that the cement damaged the body severely.

The killers stabbed him with a knife with brute force, the autopsy found.

“The heart was struck with such force that the knife penetrated deep inside, leaving it severely damaged. The legs were bent backwards, stiffened to the point they couldn’t be straightened, and the body was fragmented — the neck detached, hands cut off at the wrists, and the torso separated,” said one of the doctors on the panel.

The autopsy report has been released to the police, said the doctors.

"Muskaan has made it clear in her statements that Sahil had said that ‘you will have to kill Saurabh, only then we can start a new life’," PTI quoted the source in the police as saying.

"Sahil got Muskaan to kill her husband. First, he made her sit on Saurabh's chest. Then he brought a knife from the kitchen, showed her how to wield it and directed her to insert the knife in Saurabh's heart thrice. When Muskan could not bring herself to use the knife, Sahil held her hand and made her stab an unconscious Saurabh in the heart thrice," the source added.

Occult angle in Meerut murder?

Asked about the claims about the alleged involvement of occult practices in the case, superintendent of police (City) Ayush Vikaram Singh replied, "All aspects of the case are being looked into."

Family members of Saurabh Rajput have alleged that occult practices were central to the chilling murder.

Though police have not yet commented on the claims, Rajput's mother Renu Devi said, “Both Muskaan and Sahil were into occult practices. They killed my son by performing tantric rituals.”

Saurabh's in-laws, Kavita and Pramod Rastogi, alleged it was Sahil who held their daughter Muskaan “captive” by making her believe in tantric rituals. He also kept Muskaan isolated from her six-year-old daughter, they claimed.

Saurabh Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement. The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Saurabh's family by sending them messages from his phone.

The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which Muskaan and Sahil were arrested.

(With input from HT Correspondent and PTI)