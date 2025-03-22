Meerut murder: Viral video shows Muskan 'dancing' on Holi days after killing husband

Muskan Rastogi, the prime accused in the sensational Meerut cement murder case, played Holi with her lover just 11 days after allegedly killing her husband and chopping his body into pieces, claims circulating with a recent video on social media said. Police take away Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla after they were arrested in connection with his murder.(PTI)

The video clip, which is now viral on social media, shows Muskan Rastogi and her alleged lover Sahil Shukla dancing and celebrating Holi, days after the fateful murder. Both Muskan and Sahil can be seen smiling at the camera with their faces covered in colour.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla celebrated Holi after the crime.(X)

It has also been reported that the duo travelled to Himachal Pradesh after the crime attempting to cover their tracks, before returning to Meerut on March 17.

Another video, said to be from their Himachal trip, also surfaced, showing Muskan feeding a man, believed to be Sahil, a piece of cake before she says "Happy Birthday" and kisses him. Some visuals from the trip also show Muskan walking in the snow.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla confessed to killing Saurabh Rajput (Muskan's husband) on March 4, dismembered his body, and sealed his body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar, police said.

The chief judicial magistrate's court has sent the accused to a 14-day judicial custody.

Meerut murder case: How did the incident come to light?

Muskan confessed to killing her husband, Saurabh Rajput, revealing a gruesome plot that involved hiding his body in a drum and covering it with cement to her parents.

The accused's father, Pramod, played a crucial role in cracking the case.

While taking Muskan to the police station, Pramod stopped the scooter and urged her to tell the truth. Muskan then confessed to the crime, revealing that she and her friend had killed Saurabh Rajput together.

According to Muskan's confession, she and her friend killed Saurabh Rajput, placed his body in a drum, and covered it with cement. The police have since recovered the body and are investigating further.

Snapchat, dead mother, and drugs: The gruesome details of Meerut murder

The investigation revealed that Muskan and Sahil were childhood acquaintances and reconnected through a WhatsApp group created by a mutual classmate, leading to a rekindled relationship in 2019, three years after Muskan and Saurabh's marriage.

The two met in person for the first time since school at a party organised by the WhatsApp group at a mall in Meerut, where their love affair started.

SP City Singh confirmed that Muskan had been planning Saurabh's murder since November 2023. He also said that Sahil is superstitious and that Muskan exploited this by creating a fake Snapchat ID, impersonating Sahil's deceased mother.

"Muskan created a fake Snapchat ID in the name of her brother and then told her lover Sahil that his dead mother had appeared and was connecting via her brother's ID. Muskan also told Sahil that his dead mother wanted Saurabh to be killed," SP City Singh stated, adding that this aspect is being looked into further.

Muskan used this ruse to manipulate Sahil into believing his mother was communicating with him, said the SP.