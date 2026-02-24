'Saved lives by flying air ambulance, now he is gone': Father of pilot who died in Jharkhand plane crash mourns loss

Seven people were killed on Monday night after a Ranchi to Delhi air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district. As per DGCA, all seven on board, including pilot Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, were killed in the ill-fated crash. Security personnel carry out search operations at the forested crash site near Kasariya Panchayat in Simaria block, where a Redbird Airways air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi crashed, killing all seven onboard. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, DS Bhagat, the father of the deceased pilots, mourned the loss of his son, stating that he wanted to save lives by piloting air ambulances.

"My son saved many lives by piloting an air ambulance, but today he has lost his life," he told ANI. The father further added that Vikas was supposed to meet with a relative upon landing in Delhi for dinner.

Also Read | Father of doctor who died in Jharkhand plane crash breaks down on camera: 'Sold farm to educate him'

"His chachi kept dinner ready for him. He told her that he will eat at home and is expected to land in Delhi at 9pm. However, she kept waiting till 11pm for Vikas to come, and then we found out about the crash,' he added further.