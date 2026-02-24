What led to Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crash? Officials reveal possible cause

In a fresh aviation tragedy for India, seven people were killed after an air ambulance headed to New Delhi from Ranchi crashed in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday night. Following the incident, the Directorate of Civil Aviation launched a probe into what could have caused the crash. Chatra: Wreckage of an Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight, which was carrying seven people onboard while on its way from Ranchi to Delhi, lies near Simaria area after crash, in Chatra district, Jharkhand, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_24_2026_000017B) (PTI)

As per a DGCA statement, the aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 VT-AJV, operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, requested for deviation due to weather after it established contact with Kolkata.

Shortly after this, at 7:34pm, the aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact.

Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar told HT that inclement weather could be a reason behind the crash. However, he added that the real reason for the crash will be determined only after an investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told news agency ANI that the crash was likely caused by a thunderstorm.

"It crashed due to a thunderstorm... Unfortunately, the team of doctors found them dead. The total number of people is seven. Two were crew members, and the remaining five were a patient and the patient's family members," she told reporters.

All 7 on board killed The aircraft was en route to Delhi with a patient when it crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand, killing all seven on board.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat, Captain Savrajdeep Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, Sachin Kumar Mishra, Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar.

As per the latest update, all bodies have been brought to Sadar Hospital, Chatra, for the post mortem.

