Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra, 7 people onboard

A medical chartered plane headed to Delhi from Ranchi crashed in Kasaria area of Chatra district of Jharkhand on Monday. It had seven people onboard, including the patient, officials said. Debris of the plane in Kasiyatu forest in Simaria, near Chatra, in Jharkhand on Sunday. (Photo: Sourced)

The plane, a Beechcraft King Air BE9L operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, departed state capital Ranchi at 7:11pm, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Besides the patient, the persons on board were a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, a pilot in command and a co-pilot. The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10pm.

It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34pm. Chatra, the district where it crashed, is about 130km from state capital Ranchi.