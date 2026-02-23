Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra, 7 people onboard
The medical chartered plane crashed in the Kasiyatu forest of Simaria near Chatra, officials said.
A medical chartered plane headed to Delhi from Ranchi crashed in Kasaria area of Chatra district of Jharkhand on Monday. It had seven people onboard, including the patient, officials said.
The plane, a Beechcraft King Air BE9L operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, departed state capital Ranchi at 7:11pm, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Besides the patient, the persons on board were a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, a pilot in command and a co-pilot. The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10pm.
ALSO READ | Private plane crash-lands near Rourkela in Odisha, 6 injured
It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34pm. Chatra, the district where it crashed, is about 130km from state capital Ranchi.
“The district administration's search and rescue team is at the location and the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) team is being dispatched,” the DGCA said.
The superintendent of police at Chatra told HT that police are reaching the spot, after which details of casualties and damage would be known.
ALSO READ | Preliminary report into Ajit Pawar plane crash by this month-end: Govt
Who was onboard?
The pilots were identified as Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh.
The patient being transported was identified as Sanjay Kumar, 41 years.
Paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra, doctor Vikash Kumar Gupta, and attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar were the others onboard.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More