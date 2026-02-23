Edit Profile
    Ranchi-Delhi air ambulance crashes in Jharkhand's Chatra, 7 people onboard

    The medical chartered plane crashed in the Kasiyatu forest of Simaria near Chatra, officials said.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 11:11 PM IST
    By Neha LM Tripathi
    A medical chartered plane headed to Delhi from Ranchi crashed in Kasaria area of Chatra district of Jharkhand on Monday. It had seven people onboard, including the patient, officials said.

    Debris of the plane in Kasiyatu forest in Simaria, near Chatra, in Jharkhand on Sunday. (Photo: Sourced)
    The plane, a Beechcraft King Air BE9L operated by Delhi-based Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, departed state capital Ranchi at 7:11pm, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

    Besides the patient, the persons on board were a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants, a pilot in command and a co-pilot. The expected time of landing at Delhi was 10pm.

    It lost contact with Air Traffic Control at 7:34pm. Chatra, the district where it crashed, is about 130km from state capital Ranchi.

    Debris of the plane in Kasiyatu forest in Simaria, near Chatra, in Jharkhand on Sunday. (Sourced)
    “The district administration's search and rescue team is at the location and the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) team is being dispatched,” the DGCA said.

    The superintendent of police at Chatra told HT that police are reaching the spot, after which details of casualties and damage would be known.

    Who was onboard?

    The pilots were identified as Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Savrajdeep Singh.

    The patient being transported was identified as Sanjay Kumar, 41 years.

    Paramedic Sachin Kumar Mishra, doctor Vikash Kumar Gupta, and attendants Archana Devi and Dhuru Kumar were the others onboard.

