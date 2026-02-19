Preliminary report into Ajit Pawar plane crash by this month-end: Govt

The preliminary report into the January 28 crash involving a Learjet 45 aircraft at Baramati will be released within 30 days of the incident, in line with the norms of the UN’s aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Firefighters at the site after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar crashed during landing at Baramati in Pune district. (PTI FILE)

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the mid-sized jet, belonging to Delhi-based VSR Ventures, crashed during its second landing attempt at Baramati airport in Pune district.

Thursday’s statement by the aviation ministry comes against the backdrop of growing pressure from the Pawar family for transparency and accountability in the probe.

In its statement, the ministry underlined that the AAIB investigation was “technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required”.

“A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days of the occurrence, as per ICAO norms, and the final report will follow in due course,” it said.

The investigation has been under scrutiny. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on February 10 said the crash could be an act of sabotage. Rohit, a third-generation leader from the Pawar family — Ajit’s father and Rohit’s grandfather were siblings — raised questions about VSR Ventures’ maintenance practices. He is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, from which Ajit broke away in July 2023.

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar’s son Jay Pawar also demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the crash, voicing serious concerns regarding safety protocols and the integrity of the ongoing probe.

In a social media post, Jay emphasised the need for transparency and immediate regulatory action. “Black boxes in aircraft accidents cannot be easily destroyed and the public has a right to the complete, transparent, and indisputable truth,” Jay Pawar said. He called for an immediate ban on all flight operations by VSR Ventures and demanded an impartial and in-depth inquiry into potential “serious misconduct” regarding the maintenance of the company’s aircraft.

The AAIB on February 17 said it had sought “special support” to retrieve data from the cockpit voice recorder, which sustained thermal damage in the crash. The bureau said it required assistance from the recorder’s manufacturer, Honeywell, to decode the damaged CVR in accordance with ICAO provisions.

The ministry said the aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. The Digital Flight Data Recorder, manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at AAIB’s New Delhi facility, which was inaugurated by civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu early last year.

“During 2025, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators. Additionally, multiple surveillances of M/s VSR Ventures were carried out across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145), documentation and station facilities. All surveillance findings were addressed and closed,” the statement said.

DGCA also initiated a special audit of VSR Ventures following the January 28 incident to review regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, safety management systems, and CVR/FDR monitoring, it said.

“The audit commenced on 4 February 2026 and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed and action will be taken in accordance with DGCA’s enforcement policy and procedures manual,” the ministry statement said.