Private plane crash-lands near Rourkela in Odisha, 6 injured

Six people, including the pilot and co-pilot of a nine-seater private aircraft, were injured after it crash-landed in Rourkela on Saturday afternoon. Six people were injured after a small aircraft made a crash landing near Rourkela. (Hindustan Times)

Officials said the IndiaOne Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing in farmland near Katibandha Kansara in Rourkela at around 1.30 pm after it developed a technical snag.

“It is to inform that India One Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208), bearing registration VT-KSS, was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It departed at 12:27 hours. It had two pilots and four passengers. The aircraft force-landed at a place near Jalda. The pilots ensured a safe landing, due to which lives have been saved,” the Odisha government said in a statement.

The single-engine aircraft had flown for about four to five kilometres when it developed a snag, forcing the pilot to crash-land the aircraft.

“Shortly after take-off, the flight crew reported a technical issue and prudently declared a ‘Mayday’ call in accordance with established safety procedures. Acting decisively and professionally, the pilots carried out a forced landing in an open area near Kansor, approximately 15–20 km short of Rourkela at about 1.20 pm,” a statement issued by India One Air said.