Private plane crash-lands near Rourkela in Odisha, 6 injured
Officials said the IndiaOne Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing in farmland near Katibandha Kansara in Rourkela after it developed a technical snag.
Six people, including the pilot and co-pilot of a nine-seater private aircraft, were injured after it crash-landed in Rourkela on Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the IndiaOne Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing in farmland near Katibandha Kansara in Rourkela at around 1.30 pm after it developed a technical snag.
“It is to inform that India One Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208), bearing registration VT-KSS, was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It departed at 12:27 hours. It had two pilots and four passengers. The aircraft force-landed at a place near Jalda. The pilots ensured a safe landing, due to which lives have been saved,” the Odisha government said in a statement.
The single-engine aircraft had flown for about four to five kilometres when it developed a snag, forcing the pilot to crash-land the aircraft.
Also Read: What is a ‘Doomsday Plane’ and why did it land at LAX? Viral video fuels global tension speculation
“Shortly after take-off, the flight crew reported a technical issue and prudently declared a ‘Mayday’ call in accordance with established safety procedures. Acting decisively and professionally, the pilots carried out a forced landing in an open area near Kansor, approximately 15–20 km short of Rourkela at about 1.20 pm,” a statement issued by India One Air said.
“The airline is working closely with the aviation regulators and the Odisha State Government to provide all necessary assistance and support to the passengers and crew, and to facilitate further actions as required,” the statement added.
Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Odisha Police Sanjay Kumar said all the injured had been rescued and admitted to a local hospital in Rourkela.
Rourkela Superintendent of Police (SP), along with police teams and fire services personnel, went to the spot. “As aviation fuel was leaking from the aircraft, the area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure, and entry has been restricted,” he said.