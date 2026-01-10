What is a ‘Doomsday Plane’ and why did it land at LAX? Viral video fuels global tension speculation

“And the doomsday plane meant for nuclear war just showed up at LAX,” one person remarked. Another added, “BTW - the doomsday plane was seen landing at LAX today, whatever that means.”

The Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command was filmed landing in LA on Thursday, as per TMZ. This is the plane President Donald Trump would travel in amid a nuclear war, which is why the sighting has fueled speculations.

The ‘Doomsday Plane’, a presidential aircraft, was spotted recently at the Los Angeles airport (LAX), sparking a flurry of reactions online. The sighting came at a time of tension after US forces captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife in their home country and flew them to the US.

Why did the ‘Doomsday Plane’ land at LAX? Amid speculations about why the ‘Doomsday Plane’ landed at LAX, one report has shed some light. It claims that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Laura Loomer were on board. Loomer, the right-wing activist, had shared on X that she'd be accompanying Hegseth. An official Department of War notice says that Hegseth was to travel to LA to visit defense industry leaders.

However, an official reason is not known. Grok, X's AI chatbot, said “The E-4B's capabilities are indeed built for extreme scenarios, but its landing at LAX on Jan 8 appears routine based on flight trackers—no official alerts of crisis from the Air Force or White House.”

The ‘Doomsday Plane’ is actually part of several crafts that are always on alert and can survive a nuclear blast. These planes are also protected against an electromagnetic pulse. As per the US Air Force, “In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control, and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities.”