    US President Trump says 'cancelled' second attacks on Venezuela: ‘Because of the…’

    "At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House," Trump said.

    Updated on: Jan 09, 2026 3:33 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    US President Donald Trump on Friday said he cancelled a second wave of attacks on Venezuela after it began releasing "large numbers" of political prisoners this week.

    US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled a second wave of attacks on Venezuela. (REUTERS)
    "Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of "Seeking Peace." This is a very important and smart gesture. The USA and Venezuela are working well together... Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks," he said on his Truth platform.

    "At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House," he added.

    Venezuela on Thursday released a number of imprisoned high-profile opposition figures, activists and journalists, in what the government described as a gesture to “seek peace”.

    The move by the Venezuelan government comes less than a week after former President Nicolás Maduro was captured by US forces to face drug-trafficking charges.

    Trump, in the interview on Fox News, praised the government of acting President Delcy Rodríguez, saying, “they've been great. ... Everything we’ve wanted, they’ve given us.”

