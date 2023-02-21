Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC agrees to hear plea by Uddhav Thackeray to restrain Eknath Shinde camp

SC agrees to hear plea by Uddhav Thackeray to restrain Eknath Shinde camp

india news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:12 AM IST

SC agrees to hear plea by Uddhav Thackeray to restrain Eknath Shinde camp from taking over Shiv Sena properties, bank accounts

Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media during a press conference.
ByHT News Desk

SC agrees to hear plea by Uddhav Thackeray to restrain Eknath Shinde camp from taking over Shiv Sena properties, bank accounts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
uddhav thackeray
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP