‘For some, death could be celebration’: SC recognises passive euthanasia, upholds right to die with dignity

Individuals have a right to die with dignity, the Supreme Court said on Friday in a landmark verdict that permits the removal of life-support systems for the terminally ill or those in incurable comas.

The court also permitted individuals to decide against artificial life support, should the need arise, by creating a “living will”.

Passive euthanasia, as it is called, will apply only to a terminally ill person with no hope of recovery, a panel of five judges said. Active euthanasia, by administering a lethal injection, continues to be illegal in India.

When the sanctity of life was destroyed, said a panel of five judges headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, “Should we not allow them to cross the door and meet death with dignity? For some, even their death could be a moment of celebration.”

The bench has attached strict conditions for executing “a living will that was made by a person in his normal state of health and mind”.

Read: ‘Aruna Shanbaug gifted law on passive euthanasia despite being denied right to life and death’

It also laid down guidelines on who would execute the will and how a nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by a medical board set up to determine and carry out any “advance directive”. In cases, where there is no “advance directive”, the patient’s family member or next of friend can approach a high court to seek passive euthanasia.

The bench, also comprising justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said its guidelines and directives shall remain in force till a legislation is brought to deal with the issue.

A living will is a written document that allows a patient to give explicit instructions in advance about the medical treatment to be administered when they are terminally ill or no longer able to express informed consent. And under passive euthanasia, medical treatment is withdrawn with the deliberate intention to hasten the death of a terminally-ill patient.

A national debate over the legalisation of euthanasia was sparked off by the death in 2015 of a 66-year-old nurse, Aruna Shanbaug,who had survived in a coma for more than 40 years after she was sexually assaulted.

“This is an important, historic decision, which clears the air,” said supreme court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on behalf of NGO Common Cause, seeking recognition of the right to establish a living will.

“Everybody will breathe a sigh of relief, because people were earlier apprehensive that if they withdrew life support, they could be prosecuted for culpable homicide,” he added.

On October 11 last year, the bench headed by Chief Justice Misra reserved its verdict on the plea. The bench had indicated then that it might recognise the execution of a living will in cases of passive euthanasia, as the right to die peacefully is part of fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Article 21 provides that “no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law”.

On January, 15, 2016, the Centre said the 241st report of the Law Commission stated that passive euthanasia should be allowed with certain safeguards and there was also a proposed law — Medical Treatment of Terminally Ill Patient (Protection of Patients and Medical Practitioners) Bill, 2006.

It said that on specific occasions, the question of withdrawing supporting devices to sustain cardio-pulmonary function even after brain death shall be decided only by a doctors’ team and not by the treating physician alone.

The Centre had opposed recognition of living will and said the consent for removal of artificial support system given by a patient may not be an informed one and without being aware of medical advancements.

It had cited examples of various countries in disallowing creation of living will by patients.

(With agency inputs)