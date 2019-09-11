SC awards Rs. 20 lakh to former Gujarat HC staffer

india

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 01:45 IST

Supreme Court has awarded Rs. 20 lakh compensation to a former Gujarat judicial officer who was compulsorily retired from service on corruption charges but was subsequently exonerated.

Delivering its verdict last week, the apex court took note of a Gujarat high court ruling that Yogesh M Vyas was innocent. Vyas had challenged his compulsory retirement in the high court, which also said he should not be reinstated as he had been out of service for eight years.

The bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said, “Once the high court held that the charges had not been proved against the appellant (Vyas), who was a judicial officer, his honour and dignity required that he should be brought back into the service. Unfortunately, we cannot do so because now he has already passed the age of superannuation.” It said the amount has to be paid within six months or else Vyas would be entitled to 9% interest on the amount.

Vyas, 53, who had joined the judicial service in 1984, was accused of issuing seven bail orders against the provisions of the law.

