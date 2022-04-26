SC dismisses plea for judicial probe into Ram Navami clashes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the communal violence across the country following Ram Navami celebrations and “bulldozer justice” by some state governments in response to it.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai called the petition frivolous. “What sort of relief is being prayed for in this petition. You want a judicial commission inquiry against these incidents and that too headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI),” it said. “Do not ask us to pass such directions. Do you think any former CJI would be free for this?”

In his petition, lawyer Vishal Tiwari said the respective state governments registered criminal cases following communal clashes in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, but nothing has come out of them. He said the people have faith in the judiciary and the truth behind these events should be looked into.

The petition called “bulldozer justice” discriminatory and without any justifiable reason against individuals who are not proven offenders. He added such actions are discriminatory and violate democracy and the rule of law. “The rights of such individuals are violated under the right to life and equality under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.”

The court rejected Tiwari’s request to club his plea with the other case the bench is hearing against the demolitions carried out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri following communal violence there on April 16.