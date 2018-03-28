SC dismisses plea to reinvestigate assassination of Mahatma Gandhi

There will be no fresh probe into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea to re-investigate the freedom icon’s killing 80 years ago.

Mumbai-based engineer Pankaj Kumudchandra Phadnis had claimed the investigation and trial in the Independent India’s biggest assassination was a cover-up.

Gandhi was gunned down by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu radical, on January 30, 1948 in New Delhi when he was on his way to addressing an evening prayer meeting.

Phadnis, who is a trustee of the Mumbai wing of Abhinav Bharat, a right-wing Hindu organisation, said in his petition there was suspicion that a second assassin was involved in the killing.

He also claimed that four, not three, shots killed Gandhi and lower courts had ignored that “monumental evidence” in determining the real people behind the murder.

Senior advocate Amarendra Sharan, asked by the court to assist in the case, told SC there was no proof that Gandhi was killed by a person other than Godse and there was no need for a fresh investigation.