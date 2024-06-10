SC extends deadline till August 10 for AAP to vacate Delhi office

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 10 the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its Rouse Avenue office in the national capital, while clarifying that the earlier deadline of June 15 is being modified as a “last opportunity”. The top court also directed the party to give an undertaking to vacate the premises within two months. Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, as a last opportunity we extend the time granted by our order dated March 4 till August 10 on an undertaking by the applicant (AAP) within a week from today to the registry of this court that they will hand over the peaceful possession of the land by August 10,” a vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.

The court was hearing an application filed by AAP seeking modification of the earlier order of March 4 requiring it to vacate the premises by June 15 as the land in question had already been allocated to the Delhi high court in 2020 for expansion of the district judiciary.

Appearing for AAP, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the extension was sought after the Delhi HC recently passed an order asking the Centre to process AAP’s request for alternate office space within six weeks.

“The premises in question is already allotted to the Delhi high court in 2020 and because of possession by the applicant, the possession has been stultified and the building cost has escalated,” the bench noted.

Appearing for the Delhi HC, advocate K Parmeshwar said the March 4 order was issued on their application and for four years, the HC has not been able to take possession of the land due to continued occupation of the premises at 2, Rouse Avenue by AAP.

“This tussle between the applicant and the Centre will continue as they seek land in the central area of the Capital. We do not want it delayed for that reason. We are in dire straits, having a shortage of courtrooms. We are forced to rent spaces for judicial officers and courtrooms,” Parmeshwar said.

While AAP insisted that by August 10, the Centre should pass a decision on its application for alternate space, the vacation bench said that it will not issue any direction in that regard.

The Delhi HC in its order of June 5 had noted that “non availability” or “pressure” cannot be grounds for the Centre to reject AAP’s request for allotment of a permanent plot of land. It, however, rejected AAP’s request to temporarily allot the house belonging to its minister Imran Hussein situated on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg for use as AAP office.

“I have held that they (AAP) have no right to claim the DDU Marg house. They (AAP) are entitled to a house from the general pool. Mere pressure or non-availability is no reason to reject. Their representation to be considered within six weeks’ time by a reasoned order,” justice Subramonium Prasad, while passing the HC order said.