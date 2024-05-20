SC flags importance of allowing junior lawyers to argue before vacation benches

The Supreme Court on Monday addressed the importance of allowing junior lawyers to argue before its vacation benches, soliciting cooperation from senior advocates. Underscoring the value of opportunities for the professional growth of younger members of the bar, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Sanjay Karol highlighted the issue of providing junior lawyers with the platform they need to develop their legal skills and establish their careers. The Supreme Court. (ANI)

During a hearing on the first day of the vacation in the top court, the bench made a pointed request to senior lawyers, including Abhishek Manu Singhvi and solicitor general Tushar Mehta. “We would request all the learned senior advocates to give vacation time to the young members of the bar,” the bench said.

Senior lawyer Singhvi responded, expressing long-standing support for such a practice: “I have been on record that if your Lordships make uniform rules, it would be so much easier for us...I am repeating for the fifth year, running the sixth year.”

The bench acknowledged but pointed out that such decisions are not solely within their purview. “It is not for us...for you all.” Singhvi replied: “No, your Lordships can...collectively your Lordships should...the problem occurs is that 10 colleagues appear, 10 do not. It is not possible to work it like that. Your Lordships may record my comment on record officially. I will 100% endorse and I have said so for the last 5-7 years.”

Reiterating the importance of nurturing young talent, the bench added: “We want the younger bar to grow, that is about all... vacation was meant only for the younger people.”

Mehta also joined the call for uniformity. “I join my learned friend...some of the honourable benches are not permitting. Please, your Lordships may also declare that henceforth, no permission.” At this point, Singhvi reiterated the need for a collective decision. “Your Lordships should seriously consider talking among yourselves and doing it.”

On Monday, the topic of young solicitors’ readiness and preparation was raised before another vacation bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal. As the court voiced its disapproval of inadequate paperwork in a case, senior lawyer Sidharth Luthra stepped in to state that it is undeniably a responsibility cast on all the seniors in the Supreme Court to guide and prepare young lawyers so that they can contribute meaningfully to the legal profession.

Former attorney general and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, however, said that while it is important to create opportunities for junior lawyers to gain experience, the participation of senior advocates in critical and extraordinary matters remain essential for upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Pointing out that at least 100 matters were listed before the three vacation benches on Monday, Rohatgi told HT that bail matters ought to be treated as critical matters because they affect personal liberty and people are struggling for bail after months and years of incarceration.

The courtroom exchange on Monday underscores the concerns regarding the nurturing and development of junior lawyers in the highest court of the land where the visibility and influence of senior advocates in high-stakes and important matters are both prominent and consequential.