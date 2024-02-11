SC helped enrich broader global conversation on rights, says Justice Kant

The Supreme Court of India has not only consistently upheld the tenets of the Indian Constitution but also enhanced the broader international conversation on justice and rights, justice Surya Kant emphasised on Saturday. Justice Surya Kant said this at second Supreme Court of India annual lecture series in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

According to the senior Supreme Court judge, numerous judicial pronouncements of the highest court of the land resonate universally, impacting judicial doctrines and acknowledging emerging rights across jurisdictions.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Justice Kant, who is in line to take over as the CJI in November 2025, was speaking at the second Supreme Court of India annual lecture series, which he said was a collaborative platform dedicated to the advancement of constitutional values.

“The commitment of the Supreme Court of India to prioritise the rule of law and value the significance of human rights, needs no emphasis. The apex court has consistently demonstrated a nuanced understanding of global progress in the human rights discourse and legal frameworks,” said the judge.

By engaging in fruitful dialogue and forging long term partnerships, justice Kant underscored, the Supreme Court of India endeavours to nurture a shared understanding while embracing the varied perspectives that embellish our collective pursuit of justice.

“Today’s lecture marks a continuation of the Supreme Court of India’s steadfast determination to initiating global dialogues on justice. Through the invitation extended to distinguished jurists from around the world, we aspire to facilitate open and candid discussions on various issues confronting our justice systems,” he said.

The judge further highlighted that January 28 this year marked the beginning of the Diamond Jubilee year of the Supreme Court of India and stands poised at the threshold of a new age characterized by heightened collaborations with judicial counterparts from across the globe.

“The Supreme Court of India first opened its majestic doors on 28th January 1950, just two days after the Constitution of India came into force on 26th of January 1950. Since its very inception, the apex court has played a pivotal role in upholding the rule of Law, as a repository of ensuring justice for all and as a guardian of the Constitutional morality...This concerted effort (lecture series) is aimed at not only disseminating our cherished values but also encouraging a meaningful exchange of best practices,” said justice Kant.

Delivering the welcome address at the event, justice Kant thanked justice Hilary Charlesworth, a judge in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for rendering the annual lecture, and referred to the crucial role that the ICJ plays in the international scenario.

“The International Court of Justice, being the principal judicial autonomous organ of the United Nations, is a promising platform for the Nation States to seek redress and uphold the rule of law on the global stage. This Court faces unique challenges in upholding its judicial independence and impartiality in the constantly evolving political arena,” he said.

According to justice Kant, it is “quite intriguing” how ICJ manages to sail through troubled waters. “The words of wisdom of justice Charlseworth will surely make us understand, how they untangle the inner knots of these intricacies,” he added.

In her address, justice Charlseworth applauded the role of the Supreme Court of India for playing a significant role. “Indian Supreme Court and Constitution recognises the role of international law and ICJ. Indeed it is more open to invoking international law than other courts including my own...ICJ can learn from national courts on independence. Both ICJ and Supreme Court operate in highly charged political environments. What is commendable about Supreme Court of India is the quality of introspection,” she said.