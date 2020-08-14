e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:41 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court over his tweets casting aspersions on Chief Justice SA Bobde and the top court.

A three-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra pronounced the judgment at 11 am, and said it will hold a separate hearing to decide the punishment to be given to Bhushan.

“We find you guilty of contempt of court. We will hear you on sentence aspect,” ruled the bench that included justices BR Gavai and Krishna Murari.

The hearing on the sentencing will be held on August 20.

According to the contempt of courts act, the offence carries a punishment of up to six months in prison or a fine up to Rs 2,000 or both.

Bhushan had posted two tweets, one against the Supreme Court on June 27 and another against Bobde on June 29. He was served notice by the Supreme Court on July 22.

The first tweet, reproduced in the court order, said: “When historians in the future look back at the last six years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the SC in this destruction, and more particularly the role of the last four CJIs.”

The second referred to the Bobde and was also cited in the order. It said: “The CJI rides a Rs 50-lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leader at Raj Bhavan, Nagpur, without wearing a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC on lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access justice!”

Bhushan had refused to apologise for his tweets, contending they are protected by the freedom of speech guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution. He cited the speeches on dissent made by Supreme Court judges DY Chandrachud on February 15 and Deepak Gupta on February 24 to buttress his case.

Chandrachud retired on May 6.

Another suo motu contempt petition is pending before the same bench against Bhushan for calling past chief justices corrupt in a 2009 interview to Tehelka magazine.

Bhushan, in that case, had offered an explanation for his statements but the Supreme Court refused to accept it and ruled, on August 10, that it will proceed with the case. That case is now listed for hearing on August 17.

top news
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
Rajasthan Assembly session adjourned till 1pm, Gehlot tables confidence motion
Rajasthan Assembly session adjourned till 1pm, Gehlot tables confidence motion
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
Terrorists attack police party in J-K’s Nowgam, 2 killed
Terrorists attack police party in J-K’s Nowgam, 2 killed
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
‘Friendship founded on trust’: Morrison wishes India on Independence Day
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic
Watch: A million Covid tests daily soon and 25 years of internet in pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In