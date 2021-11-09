Home / India News / SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence
india news

SC issues notice on PIL seeking facilities for victims of domestic violence

  • A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.
Supreme Court of India (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Supreme Court of India (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking adequate infrastructure for providing legal aid to women who have faced domestic violence and creating shelter homes for them.

“The victims are clueless as to which authority they can approach for counselling or protection due to lack of proper enforcement and dissemination of information to public at large,” the petition filed by organisation ‘We the Women of India’ said.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat issued notices and sought response from the Centre by December 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
domestic violence supreme court
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out