SC judge Vikram Nath inaugurates T-10 tournament for members of bar, bench

Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath on Monday inaugurated the “Smt Mohindar Kohli Memorial T-10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament” for members of the bar and the bench, scheduled to begin in Delhi on December 12. Two school grounds will host the tournament near Delhi’s Khan Market. (Sourced)

Former Supreme Court judge Hima Kohli and her sister, Neelu Kohli, conceived the tournament in memory of their late mother, Mohindar Kohli. The tournament’s seven-member organising team includes senior advocates Anil Sapra and Sacchin Puri as the chairman and vice chairman.

Tennis balls will be used for the tournament, which will also feature around 100 women lawyers and a team of district court judges, to lower the risk of injury.

Two school grounds will host the tournament near Delhi’s Khan Market. The tournament will also feature two exhibition matches between Delhi high court judges and senior lawyers, and women lawyers of the high court and the Supreme Court.

Justice Nath said that the tournament symbolises the possibility of equal opportunity, inclusion and excellence, no matter one’s gender, age or background. “This memorial tournament is a perfect example. It brings together judges and lawyers, cricket lovers, and citizens, families, and friends,” he said at the inauguration.

He highlighted the landmark moment of the Indian women’s cricket team lifting their first-ever World Cup, defeating a formidable opponent, South Africa, in the final. Justice Nath said the victory was a turning point, not just a sporting milestone but a breakthrough for women’s sport in India.

He compared the triumph to the men’s 1983 World Cup win, which transformed cricket from a limited-interest sport into a national obsession. Justice Nath said the 2025 win would break stereotypes, inspire investment, and give hope to many girls across India who dare to dream.

“Just as the 1983 men’s World Cup wins turned the world, and sparked a cricketing revolution, the 2025 triumph for women will do for women’s cricket what 1983 did for the men’s side. Where 1983 transformed cricket from a niche fashion into a national obsession, creating players, fans, stadiums, infrastructure, and opportunity, the 2025 win promises to do the same for the women’s game – break stereotypes, inspire investment, and give hope to many girls across India.”

Justice (retd) Hima Kohli said the idea for the tournament came in October during the Diwali break, while she was sitting with Sapra, reflecting on memories, particularly the period following her mother’s death. “Through this tournament, we remind ourselves that camaraderie is as important in our profession as intellect and argument. This tournament shall be about friendship, over formality, about laughter, over aggression.”