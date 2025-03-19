Six Supreme Court judges to visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22: NALSA

A team of senior Supreme Court judges, led by justice Bhushan R Gavai, executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will visit relief camps in Manipur on March 22 to assess the condition of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and strengthen legal and humanitarian aid efforts. Ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023. (AFP)

The delegation will include justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh, who will collectively engage with displaced communities and oversee initiatives to expand legal aid and medical assistance. According to a statement issued by NALSA on Tuesday, the visit is being undertaken as part of the duodecennial (12-year) celebration of the high court of Manipur.

Nearly two years after the sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which claimed over 250 lives and displaced over 50,000 people, thousands remain in relief camps across Manipur. Despite efforts at rehabilitation, the crisis has left many struggling to regain normalcy, with legal, medical and financial challenges persisting.

Recognising the urgent need for continued support, justice Gavai will virtually inaugurate legal services camps, medical camps and new legal aid clinics across several districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul. As part of the initiative, essential relief materials will also be distributed to displaced families.

The legal services camps, NALSA’s statement said, will help IDPs access government welfare programmes, ensuring that they receive benefits related to health care, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction. Each participating department has been directed to outline at least five key schemes tailored to meet the needs of the displaced population.

To address critical health care concerns in relief camps, a team of 25 specialised doctors from Chennai will conduct medical camps across all relief sites. These services, NALSA stated, will continue for an additional six days, providing sustained medical treatment, access to essential medicines and health check-ups for displaced families.

NALSA also highlighted the role of the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA) in providing legal aid to affected communities. MASLSA has set up 273 special legal aid clinics in relief camps, assisting IDPs in securing government benefits, recovering lost documents and obtaining medical aid.

“By bridging the gap between legal rights and accessibility, NALSA aims to ensure that every displaced person receives the support, protection, and resources they need to rebuild their lives with dignity,” the statement added.

The ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, during a protest against a court-ordered decision to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community. The clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis, two communities with deep ethnic divisions, have since claimed over 250 lives, displaced another 50,000 people, and led to widespread destruction of property. The violence has since engulfed all of Manipur and every community, forcing the ouster of controversial former chief minister N Biren Singh and the imposition of President’s Rule earlier this year.

On the judicial side, the Supreme Court, after taking suo motu cognisance of the issue in 2023, has been monitoring the situation in the northeastern state, focussing on rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. A series of petitions brought before the court have sought protective and rehabilitative measures for the victims.

In August 2023, the apex court transferred 27 cases under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to designated judges in Assam to ensure the safety of victims and witnesses and to facilitate fair trials. Of these cases, 20 involve sexual violence and murder, including the case of two Kuki women paraded naked in a horrific incident that drew nationwide outrage.

To ensure thorough investigations, the Supreme Court further appointed former Maharashtra DGP and ex-deputy national security adviser Dattatray Padsalgikar in the same month to oversee probes by both CBI and the 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) constituted by the state government. These SITs are handling more than 6,500 First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the violence.

While Padsalgikar has submitted his report, the court has yet to evaluate it. Additionally, the Justice Gita Mittal-led committee, tasked with recommending measures for relief, rehabilitation, and the protection of the rights of affected residents, has submitted 37 reports, some of which remain pending review. During a hearing earlier this week, a bench led by justice Sanjiv Khanna had extended the tenure of the committee till July.