 SC notice to Delhi govt on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to be shifted from Mandoli jail | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC notice to Delhi govt on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to be shifted from Mandoli jail

PTI |
May 19, 2024 02:09 PM IST

SC notice to Delhi govt on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to be shifted from Mandoli jail

New Delhi, The Supreme Court has sought response from the Delhi government on a plea filed by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar seeking a direction to authorities to shift him from Mandoli jail to any other prison except those in Punjab and Delhi.

SC notice to Delhi govt on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to be shifted from Mandoli jail
SC notice to Delhi govt on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to be shifted from Mandoli jail

A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal issued notice to the A government.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Having regard to the allegations made in the writ petition, let the notice be issued to the respondent, returnable on July 19, 2024," the bench said.

Senior advocate Paramjeet Singh Patwalia, appearing for Chandrasekhar, submitted that the petitioner has been put under surveillance with two cameras in order to pressure him to withdraw his complaints.

The lawyer told the court that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation against former minister Satyendra Jain on Chandrasekhar's complaint.

"Please, send me anywhere in the country, except Punjab and Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party is not there," Patwalia submitted.

The apex court then issued notice in the matter.

The top court had last year dismissed Chandrasekhar and his wife's plea seeking a direction to authorities to shift them from Mandoli jail to a prison outside Delhi over security concerns, saying the writ petition was "without substance" and there was "no justification to grant indulgence" to the petitioners.

Chandrasekhar had accused Jain, who is incarcerated in connection with a money laundering case, of extorting 10 crore "protection money" from him. He had also claimed to have contributed about 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party .

Chandrasekhar was earlier transferred from Tihar jail to Mandoli Jail after he approached the court claiming threat to his life.

The alleged conman and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and cheating several people.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / SC notice to Delhi govt on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's plea to be shifted from Mandoli jail

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On