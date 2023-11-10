SC raps UP over Muzaffarnagar slapping case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rapped the Uttar Pradesh government for “complete non-compliance” of an order directing counseling of a Muslim school student, who was slapped by classmates on the instruction of his teacher, in Muzaffarnagar earlier this year.

Supreme Court (PTI)

A bench of justices AS Oka and Pankaj Mithal also termed the approach of the state government in the matter “shocking”, and summoned a top official of the education department for failing to get the victim child admitted to a private school, on the request of his father, following an earlier directive by the top court.

Later, director general of school education Vijay Kiran Anand told HT: “The government will play a proactive role in getting the child admitted to another school.” .

On August 25, Muzaffarnagar police registered an FIR after a purported video of teacher Tripta Tyagi, of Neha Public School in Khubbapur village under Mansoorpur police station, directing her students to slap their fellow Muslim classmate for failing to learn multiplication tables created an outrage on social media. In her defence, Tyagi said the video was tampered with, claimed that it was shot by the student’s uncle, and offered to justify her alleged actions by saying she was disabled.

On September 25, the Supreme Court, which began hearing a petition by Tushar Gandhi on September 5, directed the state to provide counseling facilities to both the victim and classmates, and make arrangements for the victim’s education in an alternative private school. On Monday, the court gave time to the state to admit the child in a new school till Friday.

“To say the least, the approach of the state as regards the counseling facility to the victim and the other children involved in the incident is shocking,” the bench said on Friday, as it noted that the state was yet to provide counseling to the children.

The court’s remarks came after advocate Shadan Farasat, who appeared for the petitioner, complained against the “casual” approach of the state government.

“There is complete non-compliance by the state,” the bench said, as it appointed Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, to counsel the victim and other children. “If students are treated in the state like this, then what is the use of expert counseling being given after three months,” it added.

Posting the matter for December 11, the bench directed the principal secretary of the education department to appear before it.

Appearing for the state, advocate Krishnanand Pandey sought one last opportunity to admit the child at the school of his choice.

“The state will ensure that the expenditure of the student is taken care of under the relevant scheme of the state government,” the bench said.