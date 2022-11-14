Home / India News / SC rebukes lawyer for PIL on Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary

SC rebukes lawyer for PIL on Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary

india news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 11:40 PM IST

The Supreme Court admonished the lawyer for the petition, saying ”If you want blue skies, will you file a PIL saying that you want blue skies”

The Supreme Court told the lawyer that the best way to celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 is to work as hard as Netaji did (AP)
The Supreme Court told the lawyer that the best way to celebrate Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 is to work as hard as Netaji did (AP)
ByAbraham Thomas

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked a lawyer who sought a direction to declare the birthday of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as a national holiday and to construct a hall and museum in his memory.

Finding the issue to be outside the realm of courts, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justice JB Pardiwala said, “You have to bring a matter within the parameters of law. You can’t make a mockery of PIL, you are a member of the Bar.”

The petition filed by a lawyer KK Ramesh was argued by advocate Narender Kumar Verma who pointed out that the court may seek a response from the Centre on whether it intends to implement these prayers.

Dismissing the plea, the bench said, “The direction which the petitioner seeks for declaring the birthday of Subhash Chandra Bose as a national holiday and for the construction of a memorial clearly fall within the realm of executive policy. We decline to entertain the petition.”

The court wondered why the petitioner wanted a holiday on Netaji’s birthday, which falls on January 23.

“The best way you can celebrate is to work hard just how he (Bose) worked for independence.”

The court further noted that everything cannot have a remedy under PIL. “If you want blue skies, will you file a PIL saying that you want blue skies. This is a matter for Government of India to decide. What will courts do?” The bench said each minute lost by the court in hearing such matters steals the time meant for other litigants.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out