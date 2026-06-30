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SC refuses PIL for CBI probe into Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's alleged 'encounter'

The PIL sought registration of an FIR against the police personnel who allegedly killed Tiwari and the constitution of an independent expert committee.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 03:25 pm IST
ANI |
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The Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the alleged police encounter of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur district in Bihar.

Following public outcry, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. (HT Photo)

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu told the lawyer who filed the PIL that he may approach the concerned High Court with his plea.

The PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought registration of an FIR against the police personnel who allegedly killed Tiwari and the constitution of an independent expert committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to inquire into the extrajudicial killing.

Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a student and local activist from Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, died in an alleged police encounter on June 17.

Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village.

His family and residents argue that the police shot an unarmed man who had already yielded.

The incident has escalated into a major political and legal crisis in Bihar. Following public outcry and heavy political pressure, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired High Court judge. The administration swiftly suspended four police officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), pending an investigation.

Father of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari has demanded justice, raising serious concerns over the manner in which his son was killed. Speaking to reporters here, Kashinath Tiwari said, “People across the world were watching how he was killed. If I don't get justice, then what will I get? The administration, the judges, and everyone were watching as he was killed. There is nothing to hide here. They say there will be an inquiry, but no one knows what the outcome will be.”

 
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