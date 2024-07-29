SC rejects ED’s plea challenging Hemant Soren’s bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a Jharkhand high court (HC) order granting bail to state chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case. The ED on July 8 moved the SC opposing the bail granted to Soren, arguing that the bail order is illegal and biased. (PTI file photo)

The bench headed by justice BR Gavai, however, clarified that the observations made by the HC in its order passed on June 28 will not influence the trial judge at the stage of trial or any other proceeding.

Dismissing the ED appeal, the bench, also comprising justice KV Viswanathan said, “We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order. It is a well-reasoned order.”

The ED represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju objected to the observations and findings of the HC stating that there is no incriminating material found against Soren.

“We do not want to observe anything more. If we observe, you (ED) might be in difficulty. The single judge (of the HC) has by a well-reasoned judgment considered all statements and distinguished them as well”, SC told ED.

“We clarify that since the observations by the HC is with regard to consideration for grant of bail, the same will not influence the trial judge at the stage of trial or any other proceeding”, the bench added.

Soon after the HC order giving bail, Soren resumed office as the Jharkhand chief minister on July 4.

Soren had resigned on January 31.

On that same day, Champai Soren, a close aide and sitting minister, assumed leadership of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand.