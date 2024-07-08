ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved Supreme Court against Jharkhand high court's bail to chief minister Hemant Soren, PTI reported.



Soren, 48, took oath as chief minister on July 4, days after he walked out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail following bail by the high court. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in its money laundering probe in an alleged land scam.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)