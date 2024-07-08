 ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to Hemant Soren | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to Hemant Soren

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2024 09:54 PM IST

ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to Hemant Soren, PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday moved Supreme Court against Jharkhand high court's bail to chief minister Hemant Soren, PTI reported. 

Soren, 48, took oath as chief minister on July 4, days after he walked out of Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail following bail by the high court. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in its money laundering probe in an alleged land scam. 

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ED moves Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to Hemant Soren
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On