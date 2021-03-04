SC seeks Centre, EC response on listing 26 Assam women in doubtful voters list
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency after they found their nameshad been part of the doubtful voter list for over two decades.
A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat passed the order on Wednesday on a petition filed by one Tahmina Khatun and 25 others.
Advocate Jayshree Satpute, who appeared for the petitioners, informed the court that the women had approached the authorities in 2019 and filed a plea under the Right to Information Act to know why they were classified as D-voters or doubtful voters. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in September 2019 responded by saying that the women were put in the D-voter category in 1997. However, the ERO said that there were no records stating why.
Also Read | BJP holds crucial meeting with allies over seat-sharing in Assam
Of the 26 petitioners, 24 belong to Bheragaon in Barpeta district, where Muslims are in the majority. After being classified as D-voters, the petitioners alleged that they and their families have faced social stigma. It is not known whether their family members’ names are also in the doubtful voter list.
The bench observed that the point raised in the petition required consideration and asked the EC and Centre to respond within four weeks.
The petition prayed for a direction to remove their names from the doubtful voter list as this would bring their citizenship under a cloud. Placing an individual in this list denies a person basic rights and legal rights, which includes right to ration and right to vote, apart from constitutional guarantees. The petitioners claimed that they were neither heard nor allowed an opportunity to explain by the authorities before being placed in the doubtful voter category.
The development is also significant since the election process for assembly polls in Assam has already begun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IED blast planted by Naxals kills 2 Jawans, injures 3 in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram prepares for possible influx of refugees fleeing Myanmar after coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination phase 2: List of Delhi pvt hospitals where you can get Covid jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre, EC response on listing 26 Assam women in doubtful voters list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC tells fuel pumps to remove hoardings with PM photo: What the order says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taj Mahal evacuated after man phoned cops, said the bomb will go off soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stability of rocks, river flow in Rishi Ganga needs careful monitoring: Analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects sedition plea against Farooq Abdullah: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 17,407 new Covid-19 cases, below 100 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin has 81% efficacy, says Bharat Biotech: What does it mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC allows man to meet daughter who has accused him of killing her mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People criticised us': Bharat Biotech head on Covaxin's journey from March 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states contribute 86% of daily new Covid cases: Govt data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating
- A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox