BJP holds crucial meeting with allies over seat-sharing in Assam at Amit Shah's residence
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies - Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) - are holding crucial negotiations in Delhi to hammer out a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly election in Assam.
The leaders from these parties met Union home minister Amit Shah, and have now reached BJP chief JP Nadda's residence. Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his cabinet colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP in-charge Jay Panda and other BJP leaders are part of the group which are holding negotiations.
News agency PTI quoted a leader aware of the development to say that the seat-sharing arrangement is likely to be finalised tonight.
The AGP won 14 of the 126 seats in the elections held in 2016, while the UPPL is a new partner for the BJP in these polls. The BJP won 60 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections in Assam.
The meeting comes a day before the central election committee of the BJP meets to finalise the its candidates for the Assembly elections in four states and union territory of Puducherry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expeced to attend the meeting tomorrow.
The huddle comes weeks before the polling is held in the first phase of Assam Assembly elections.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) last week announced poll schedule for elections in four states and union territoy of Puducherry. The elections in Assam will be held in three phases beginning March 27.
The ECI on Wednesday called a meeting of its observers where it advised them on how to conduct the elections seamlessly, especially at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging across the country.
The last day of filing the nomination for the first phase of Assam polls in March 9. Sonowal's Majuli and AGP president Bora's Bokakhat constituencies will go for polling in the first phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahanta’s among five AGP-held seats likely to go to BJP in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘5 key sops guaranteed,’ says Priyanka Gandhi if Congress wins in Assam
- State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party identified the five guarantees after interactions with voters during the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Come, Let’s Save Assam) tour across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi
- The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain in Delhi and never visited Assam every time the northeastern state faced a crisis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Day 2 of Assam visit, it’s tea time for Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as head of Assam poll committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recognise, question those not working for you: Priyanka in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jhumur' dance, temple run as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi reaches Assam; starts 2-day trip with visit to Kamakhya Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPF’s split with ally BJP in Assam may be a boost for Congress-led alliance
- Relations between BJP and BPF soured in early 2020 when BTC, which was under the latter’s rule was placed under Governor’s rule at the end of the council’s five-year term as election couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Insulted us a lot’: BPF hits out at Assam BJP leader, day after leaving NDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Assam from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly polls: BPF exits NDA, set to join Congress alliance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Assembly polls: Bodoland Peoples' Front joins Congress-led coalition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC stops transfer of IPS, APS officers ordered by Assam govt ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will contest Assam polls in alliance with like-minded parties': Tejashwi Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox