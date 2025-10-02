SC seeks Centre’s response on plea over ban on Conocarpus

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to take instructions by October 8 on an expert panel report seeking a ban on a fast-growing exotic tree species Conocarpus used extensively for green landscaping in urban cities, including Delhi. Supreme Court will hear the matter on October 8 (ANI)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai passed the order following a report by the expert panel – Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which flagged the serious ecological and public health concerns caused by the plant species.

Taking up the matter on September 17 in the TN Godavarman batch of cases related to protection of the environment, additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati who appeared for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said, “The issue is being considered on a pan-India basis. We will file our response.”

The bench also comprising justice K Vinod Chandran told the Centre, “The government must take instructions and file a response. These are huge trees which are preferred in areas with a low water table.” The matter will be heard on October 8.

The CEC took up the matter suo motu (on its own) after it noted the proliferation of this tree being used by civic bodies and state governments due to its tolerance to heat, salinity, air and dust pollution. Commonly known as buttonwood or damas, it is an ornamental tree that is planted along the sides of roads to provide a rich green canopy.

The report submitted to the court last month found the tree to be in abundance in Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. As per the CEC, the plant has an adverse impact on native biodiversity, alteration of local ecosystems, excessive groundwater consumption, and potential risks to public health due to allergenic pollen and other factors.

The report said, “The CEC requests this court to direct the MoEFCC to advise all the states to stop planting Conocarpus species and also to list it as an invasive plant due to its ecological unsuitability.” Two states, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, have banned the plantation of this tree.

The report said that the plant is commonly referred to as “green desert” because it offers little or no sustenance for native insects, birds, or mammals, thus disrupting local ecosystems. It is widely preferred for its fast growth and dense canopy which offers quick greenery and shade, roadside aesthetics, and contributes to urban heat reduction. Once established, Conocarpus requires minimal maintenance and watering, making it a more attractive choice for urban planners seeking low-cost greening solutions.

However, the plant has a “deep and aggressive root system” that can extract significant amounts of groundwater, impacting nearby vegetation and water availability. Its invasive roots also damage footpaths, underground pipelines, and building foundations.

During the flowering season, the tree releases pollen, which may aggravate respiratory conditions such as asthma, rhinitis, and other allergic reactions, particularly in children and the elderly. It also poses a safety risk as its dry, brittle wood is highly flammable during the summer months.

The plant species has two types, one which is native to the coastal areas of tropical America, ranging from Bermuda and the Bahamas to Brazil, and extending along the Pacific coasts and parts of West Africa; and the other found in arid coastal zones of Somalia and Yemen and across eastern and northern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

In India, the tree was planted extensively in Gujarat’s coastal and arid districts till it was banned across the state in September 2023. Later, Tamil Nadu followed suit by prohibiting plantation of this tree in January 2025. Concerns have been raised about this plant in other states as well.

While recommending a ban on further planting or removal of the Conocarpus species, the CEC also urged the Centre to consider having a legal framework that exclusively deals with invasive species. The expert panel observed that the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-30) lacks a nationally coordinated mechanism for monitoring and regulation of invasive alien species, whether plant, animal, microbial, or fungal.