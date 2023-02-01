SC seeks report from Centre, states on Food Security, other benefits to migrant labourers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre and all state governments to provide information on the number of migrant workers provided with food under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), and other benefits under various government schemes, after it was informed that out of nearly 38 crore migrant workers across the country, around 28 crore have been registered on an online portal e-Shram operated by the Centre.

“Mere registration is not sufficient,” said a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna as it directed the central government and all concerned states to furnish particulars as to how many out of the 28.55 crore migrant, or unorganised, workers registered on e-Shram have ration cards and avail benefits under the NFSA.

The court made the remarks while hearing a suo motu petition initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic to consider the problems and miseries faced by migrant labourers and unorganised sector workers who were pushed to penury due to the pandemic-induced lockdown and forced to settle in their villages with no source of emloyment.

The SC directed all states to remain present on the next date of hearing on February 20 and said that the directions were passed not to find fault with the government but to ensure the benevolent schemes provided by the concerned governments reach the migrant workers who are scattered across the country.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed the top court that the e-Shram data is being updated, and as far as the roll out of central schemes is concerned, the same is to be executed by respective states.

“These workers are not affluent persons. They must be provided food, health security. What is the planning by Centre and states to ensure benefits are made available to them at their doorstep,” the court said.

In June 2021, the court issued directions to states for providing dry ration, community kitchens and even expedited the execution of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme launched by the Centre.

Last year, an application filed by three civil rights activists – Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar – pointed out gaps in the implementation of these directions by states which deprived migrant workers of their legal due.

