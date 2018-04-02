SC/ST act: Home minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath appeal for peace

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against “dilution” of the SC/ST Act, as he appealed the political parties to ensure that no communal violence takes place in the country in the backdrop of widespread protests over the issue.

He also dismissed the allegations as “baseless” that the NDA government was against the upliftment of the backward community. “It is the moral responsibility of the political parties to ensure that no caste or communal violence takes place anywhere,” Singh told reporters in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 “diluted” the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ruling that the government servants should not be arrested without prior sanction and private citizens, too, be arrested only after an inquiry under the law.

Speaking to reporters outside parliament, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad noted, “The Centre was not a party in the proceedings at all. And therefore, on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice, a very comprehensive review has been filed (against the dilution of the SC/ST Act).

“And the Government of India with great respect does not agree with the reasoning given by the Supreme Court in the matter,” he said.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying he had no moral right to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Dalit issues as his party did “nothing” for the community or its icon BR Ambedkar while the present government, he asserted, had done a lot.

Paswan said the Congress even denied Ambedkar’s portrait a space in the Parliament’s central hall. “A portrait was put up only in 1989 when VP Singh was prime minister and while the Congress gave Bharat Ratna to many people, including actors, it did not deem it fit to give to Ambedkar,” he said.

Ambedkar was given Bharat Ratna in 1990.

“Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to speak about the issues of Dalits. He should first answer why his party did this to Ambedkar... The Congress only abused him and encouraged others to abuse him,” he alleged.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the “fundamental intent” of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be preserved and extended his Aam Aadmi Party’s support to the protesting Dalit groups.

He tweeted, “Under the situation resulting due to Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, AAP is with the movement of SC/ST community. Central government should deploy top lawyers for the petition in the Supreme Court and the need and fundamental intent of the Act should be preserved.”

AAP SC/ST अत्याचार निवारण अधिनियम के बारे में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय से उत्पन्न हुई स्थिति में SC/ST समाज के आंदोलन के साथ है। केंद्र सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका के लिए देश के जाने माने वरिष्ठ वकीलों लगाए व एक्ट की जरूरत और उसकी मूलभावना को संरक्षित रखा जाए — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2018

Monday’s Bharat bandh saw massive violence in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat and other states. While some states ordered closure of educational institutions and curtailed communication and transport services, including rail, incidents of arson and vandalism were reported from different parts of North India.

At least seven deaths were reported due to the protests — five in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Curfew was imposed in Morena and Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for peace and urged the people not to vitiate law order, as violence was reported from many districts including Azamgarh where protesters torched two state-run buses, injuring several passengers.Protests turned violent in Agra, Hapur, Meerut in western UP.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the RSS and the BJP for the plight of Dalits, and said that he saluted the “brothers and sisters” from the community who have hit the streets to demand protection of their rights from the Modi government.