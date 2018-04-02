Bharat bandh live: Protesters stop trains in Patiala, Bihar, cars vandalised in Barmer

Several Dalit organisations have called for a ‘bandh’ on Monday expressing concerns over the alleged “dilution” of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following which the Punjab government has ordered the suspension of bus services and mobile internet services.

In view of the Bharat Bandh call on April 2, the Punjab government has decided to suspend the services of public transport across the state

11:09am: Protests turn violent in Barmer, cars and property damaged, reports news agency ANI

11:05am: In Kapurthala’s Subhanpur, protesters blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway. Protestors also blocked panda bypass in Hoshiarpur.

10.50am: Bihar: With posters, banners and flags, supporters of the Bhim Army and other Dalit organidations, halted over a dozen long-distance trains, and as a result, passengers were stranded at Patna, Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Ara, Darbhanga, Araria, Nalanda and Hajipur railway stations.

10.45am: At some places in Bihar,the protesters have also blocked national and state highways.

10:30am: In Kerala, all offices, banks and business establishments will remain closed. State buses have also suspended their services.

10:20am: Protests are being staged in Agra and Bharatpur too. Protesters also stopped a train in Patiala in Punjab, reports news agency ANI.

9.34am: Shops, educational institutions and other establishments remained closed in Jalandhar and Amritsar.

9:28am: Protesters stopped a train at Forbesganj junction in Bihar

#BharatBandh over SC/ST protection act: Different groups including CPIML activists protest in Bihar's Arrah, block a train pic.twitter.com/ss4jn1C4ak — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

8.30am: Movement of train in Odisha’s Sambalpur blocked by protesters against Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST Protection Act, reports ANI news.

8.15am: Mobile internet services in Punjab were suspended from 5 pm on Sunday till Monday evening in a bid to check rumour-mongering on the social media.

8am: The CBSE has postponed class 12 and class 10 examinations scheduled to be held on Monday in Punjab at the request of the state government.