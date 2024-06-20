SC stays proceedings in 3 high courts, issues notice on NEET-UG 2024 cancellation pleas

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings in petitions filed in three high courts regarding the alleged paper leak and discrepancies in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. Students stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination results and demand re-examination (File Photo)

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the National Testing Agency, Centre and others on pleas, including one seeking cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam.

The pleas filed by the NTA and other petitioners will be heard on July 8.

While hearing separate pleas concerning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination, the apex court had on June 18 said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

The NTA conducts the all India pre-medical entrance test.

The allegations of paper leak and discrepancies in NEET-UG 2024 have cuased a huge stir across the country, with the opposition parties training their guns on the Narendra Modi government.

The Congress on Thursday said every year Prime Minister Modi conducts a "grand tamasha" of what he calls 'Pareeksha pe Charcha' and yet his government cannot even conduct an examination without leaks and frauds.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the NEET UG 2024 Examination faces very serious questions that even the Education Minister has been forced to acknowledge. The integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is under severe doubt, he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked when will Prime Minister hold "NEET pareeksha pe charcha".

National Students' Union of India held a protest outside UnionEducation Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence in Delhi over alleged the paper leaks. The protesters were soon detained by the police.