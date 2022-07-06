SC to hear journalist's plea to club cases over misleading video of Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan’s plea seeking clubbing of multiple cases lodged against him for presenting on his show Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on his Kerala office vandalisation as his statement on a tailor’s murder in Udaipur.

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari allowed the listing of the petition after senior advocate Sidharth Luthra mentioned it. Luthra said Ranjan apologised and the show was also taken off the air. “He [Ranjan] is presently in the custody of the Noida Police and the Chhattisgarh Police are now wanting to arrest him. This requires urgent consideration as multiple FIRs [First Information Reports] are being filed against him.” A case has been filed against Ranjan in Rajasthan as well.

Ranjan’s plea was in the process of being filed when the matter was mentioned. The bench expressed displeasure when this was brought to its attention. The judges said they were under the impression that the plea was filed. “You should have some responsibility while instructing your senior advocate. We have to take a strong view...”

Luthra appeared in the court for a second time and apologised for the mistake. Shortly after noon, the matter was registered and was ready for listing.

Gandhi was referring to the attack on his office in Kerala’s Wayanad, which he represents in Parliament, when he said the children behind it acted in an irresponsible way. “They are kids, forgive them.” But the way the TV channel ran the video on Ranjan’s show made it seem as if Gandhi was saying those who killed Kanhaiya Lal, the Udaipur tailor, were kids and should be forgiven.

Zee News filed a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 505 (public mischief intended to promote enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) against two employees responsible for editing Gandhi’s video clip and allowed them to resign. The Noida Police arrested Ranjan in the case.

The Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday said Ranjan was absconding after a team sent to his residence in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram to arrest him for a second time in two days could not find him there. The Rajasthan Police have also served Ranjan a notice asking him to cooperate in the case they have registered.

In his plea, Ranjan maintained his error was unintentional and at best is covered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Programming Rules. “Therefore, when there is a special law dealing with the issues in question, there was no question to invoke the criminal statute or registration...”

He called the cases false, vindictive, frivolous, malicious, and filed with the sole purpose to coerce, harass and intimidate him and to muzzle the voice of the media as part of a well-coordinated and malicious campaign.

The petition has made the Union home ministry, governments of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan as respondents.