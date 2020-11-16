e-paper
SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM

SC to hear plea seeking removal of Andhra CM

A bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will hear the public interest litigation that also sought an explanation from Reddy for writing a letter to CJI SA Bobde making “wild and reckless” allegations against Justice NV Ramana.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 07:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.(PTI)
         

The Supreme Court will today hear a PIL seeking the removal of YS Jaganmohan Reddy from the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his “scandalising” remarks against the second senior-most judge of the top court.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, will hear the public interest litigation that also sought an explanation from Reddy for writing a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde making “wild and reckless” allegations against Justice NV Ramana.

The PIL, jointly filed by advocates GS Mani, Pradeep Kumar Yadav and SK Singh, contended that Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing more than 20 criminal cases including money laundering and corruption in the court which are very serious in nature.

Reddy should be removed as the Chief Minister as he, in public and media, had levelled such kind of allegations against the second senior-most judge of the apex court, Justice NV Ramana, without any basis, the plea said. The plea said that appropriate action for his removal as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh must be taken against him immediately by the top court.

“In order to get personal gain from the court by abusing his power and post as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he allegedly openly made false, scandalised remarks, vague, and political allegations against a sitting judge of the top court only to tarnish the image of the judiciary in the public mind,” the plea said.

It also sought a detailed judicial enquiry, by constituting an internal committee headed by sitting or retired judges of Supreme Court or any authority including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), over the vague allegation made by Reddy against Justice Ramana.

