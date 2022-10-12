SC to review Modi govt's noteban exercise, seeks affidavit from Centre, RBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will look into the decision-making process behind the demonetisation exercise carried out by the Narendra Modi government in 2016. The apex court asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to file detailed affidavits.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer will hear the case next on November 9. The bench said when an issue arises before a constitution bench, it is its duty to answer.

The bench said that while it is aware of the "Lakshman Rekha'' on judicial review of government policy decisions, but will have to examine the 2016 demonetisation decision to decide whether the issue has become a mere "academic" exercise.

The apex court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise when the government had scrapped ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes on October 12.