SC upholds Centre’s mining royalty calculation formula

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre’s methodology for calculating mining royalty, rejecting a challenge by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd to the existing formula on the ground that it results in “royalty on royalty” and imposes a cascading financial burden on mining leaseholders. A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan declined to strike down the provisions governing computation of the average sale price (ASP) of minerals, holding that the methodology adopted by the Union government is a fiscal and economic policy measure aimed at preventing tax evasion and is neither unconstitutional nor manifestly arbitrary. (PTI)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan declined to strike down the provisions governing computation of the average sale price (ASP) of minerals, holding that the methodology adopted by the Union government is a fiscal and economic policy measure aimed at preventing tax evasion and is neither unconstitutional nor manifestly arbitrary.

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Ruling expected to bring certainty to mining sector The ruling is expected to bring certainty to the mining sector by preserving the existing royalty framework. It also comes as a major relief to the Centre and mineral-rich states, as any change in the royalty computation methodology could have substantially affected royalty collections and auction premiums linked to mineral production.

Dismissing the writ petition, the court upheld the constitutional validity of the explanations appended to Rule 38 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016 and Rule 45(8)(a) of the Mineral Conservation and Development Rules, 2017, which provide that royalty, contributions to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) are not excluded while computing the sale value used for determining the average sale price.

“We hold that the impugned Rules are not violative of Article 14 and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. We further hold that the impugned provisions are not ultra vires Section 9 of the MMDR Act,” said the bench while dismissing the petition.

Kirloskar Ferrous and another petitioner had challenged the royalty regime, contending that because royalty, DMF and NMET payments are included in the sale value while calculating the average sale price, miners effectively end up paying “royalty on royalty”. They argued that the methodology artificially inflates the base value, leading to double payment of royalty-related levies, particularly in auctioned mines where the auction premium is also linked to the average sale price.

The petitioners further contended that while a similar anomaly in the computation of royalty for coal had been corrected in 2020 by excluding statutory levies from the sale value, no such correction had been made for iron ore and other minerals, rendering the rules arbitrary and violative of Articles 14 and 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Rejecting these submissions, the Supreme Court held that the measure adopted by the government was intended to curb under-invoicing and manipulation of mineral prices and therefore constituted a legitimate mechanism for determining royalty.

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