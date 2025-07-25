SC upholds man's conviction in minor sexual assault, modifies sentence to life term

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a man in a sexual assault case of a minor girl but modified his sentence to life term instead of prison time for the remainder of natural life. The top court's verdict came on the man's appeal against a September 2023 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court.(File Photo)

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta found merit in the submission that since the offence was committed in May 2019, the amended provision of Section 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act could not have been applied to his case.

Section 6 deals with punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The bench noted the amended provision of Section 6 of the Act came into force on August 16, 2019.

Prior to the 2019 amendment, the court noted, Section 6 entailed a minimum punishment of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment along with the fine.

Referring to Article 20(1) of the Constitution, which deals with protection in respect of conviction for offences, the bench said, "The constitutional bar against retrospective imposition of a harsher penalty under Article 20(1) is clear and absolute."

The trial court was observed to have applied the enhanced sentence introduced by the 2019 amendment to Section 6, effectively subjecting the convict to a punishment greater than what was permissible under the law at the time of the offence.

"The sentence of 'imprisonment for life, meaning remainder of natural life', as per the amended provision, did not exist in the statutory framework on May 20, 2019, the date of the incident," the bench said.

Under the unamended Section 6, the maximum punishment permissible was life term in its conventional sense and not imprisonment till remainder of natural life.

"Accordingly, while we uphold the conviction of the appellant under section 6 of the POCSO Act, we modify the sentence to that of rigorous imprisonment for life, as understood under the unamended statute, and set aside the sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of the natural life," it said.

The ₹10,000 fine imposed on him was, however, upheld.

The top court's verdict came on the man's appeal against a September 2023 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The high court rejected his plea against a trial court verdict, convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment for remainder of his natural life with the fine.

The man was booked in 2019 on the complaint of the father of the minor survivor.