Scare on Varanasi–Mumbai Akasa Air flight as passenger attempts to open emergency exit; arrested

A passenger on a Varanasi to Mumbai flight was detained on Monday for allegedly trying to open the aircraft's emergency exit doors before takeoff.

It was Akasa Air's flight QP 1497, slotted to depart at 6.45 pm.

An Akasa Air Spokesperson told ANI , “A passenger on flight QP 1497, scheduled to operate from Varanasi to Mumbai on November 03, 2025, attempted to open an emergency exit door cover without authorisation while the aircraft was still stationary at the parking bay".

“The individual was identified, and in line with standard operating protocols, was offloaded and handed over to the relevant authorities. All passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and cleared by our engineering team before the flight departed at 2100hrs,” added the spokesperson.

Police said the incident occurred while the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway.

The passenger Sujit Singh of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit.

What happened? After the cabin crew informed the pilot, he told the Air Traffic Control and returned the aircraft to the apron.

All passengers were escorted off the plane, and security personnel took Sujit Singh into custody for questioning.

Phoolpur Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger claimed he tried to open the exit “out of curiosity.” He has been arrested now.

The flight later departed for Mumbai at around 7.45 pm after receiving security clearance.