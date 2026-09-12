‘Scarf, bottle, super food’: What’s in goodie bag given to media delegates at BRICS Summit

Along with several global leaders who arrived in New Delhi, India, for the 18th BRICS Summit, a number of media delegates from around the world also gathered in the national capital and were welcomed with a specially curated goodie bag.

The BRICS media kit offers more than briefing material. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

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From Bihar’s snacks to coffee from Odisha’s Koraput and handicrafts from Gujarat, the BRICS media kit offers more than briefing material, giving insight into the country's varied traditions, local produce and artisanal skills.

What’s inside the bag

The curated kit includes sattu and makhana from Bihar, coffee from the tribal hills of Odisha, a metal water bottle and a coffee mug. A compact bag containing a BRICS diary, pen and souvenir, along with a block-printed scarf from Gujarat, is also part of the media kit.

An MEA initiative

Deep Dive What snacks from Bihar are included in the BRICS Summit goodie bag? The BRICS Summit goodie bag includes sattu and makhana, two iconic snacks from Bihar, showcasing the state's culinary heritage. Why did the Ministry of External Affairs include local products in the BRICS media kit? The inclusion of local products like those from Bihar aims to showcase India's diversity and promote the 'Local to Global' initiative, highlighting traditional foods and craftsmanship. How does the inclusion of sattu and makhana in the BRICS kit impact Bihar's identity? The inclusion emphasizes Bihar's culinary heritage and entrepreneurship on an international stage, helping to establish a 'new identity' and reach wider markets for local products.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) efforts to showcase India's diversity and tell the "India Story".

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase the India Story and highlight aspects to our colleagues in the media as well as those who are joining us from the international press. So, we partnered with three state governments, and our effort has been to showcase traditional foods," Vasudev Ravi, OSD, PR, MEA said, news agency ANI reported.

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"We have had our colleagues at the Bihar Government contribute 'sattu', the traditional drink, and 'makhana', which is an extremely popular produce from Bihar. We have partnered with the Government of Odisha to showcase coffee from Koraput, and we have also partnered with the Gujarat government, which has contributed various kinds of handicrafts to showcase the skills and handicrafts that are available in the state. It is our effort to showcase India and to tell the India Story," he added.

German media delegate praises India

A German media delegate who is in India to cover the summit said he was “very surprised”, adding that India was “much better than expected”.

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Calling the organisation of the summit “absolutely perfect”, Ben said he had attended BRICS summits in Brazil and South Africa, but found India’s media kit to be the best.

“I am very surprised. India is much better than expected... The organisation of the summit so far is absolutely perfect. We got media equipment (media kit)... I have been to the BRICS summits in Brazil and South Africa, but this is the best bag... They gave us some vegan super food, coffee... and a mug which is light... Some other stuff, like a beautiful scarf, bottle, and some more super food…”

Bihar CM hails ‘local for global’

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday welcomed the inclusion of traditional delicacies sattu and makhana from the state in the welcome kit for the BRICS Summit and said that it has put Bihar's culinary heritage, traditions and entrepreneurial spirit in the global spotlight.

In a post shared on X, Choudhary expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the government's 'Local to Global' resolve and said Bihar's flavours were now reaching the world.

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"Bihar's pride on the global stage! Traditional delicacies sattu and makhana, featured in the welcome kit at the BRICS Summit in Delhi, have put Bihar’s rich culinary heritage, traditions and entrepreneurial spirit in the global spotlight. Gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who has realized the 'Local to Global' resolve. A new identity for a new Bihar — Bihar’s flavours are now reaching the world," Choudhary said.

BRICS Summit underway

The BRICS Summit is currently underway in New Delhi, with leaders from across the world in attendance. The 18th BRICS Summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first leaders to arrive in the national capital. He held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in New Delhi on Saturday, marking his first visit to India in seven years. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.