Scattered to widespread rainfall in NW India today, tomorrow

Scattered to widespread rain is likely over several parts of northwest India today and tomorrow because of a well-marked low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh which is moving west-northwestwards, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned on Thursday.

A well marked low pressure area is lying over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next two days and weaken thereafter. A cyclonic circulation is lying over south Gujarat Region and neighbourhood . The monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position. It is very likely to remain south of its normal position during the next 2-3 days.

A cyclonic circulation likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on Friday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha-West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days. Due to these meteorological conditions, widespread and very heavy rain is very likely over Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan till Friday. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh today. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) till Friday with isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana today; over West Rajasthan till Saturday. Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh today. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal over the weekend.

“The synoptic conditions are very good for rain this month. Three low pressure systems have developed out of which one was a deep depression which has now weakened to a well marked low pressure area over central parts of north MP. This system will bring widespread rains to northwest India. Some models are indicating another cyclonic circulation developing over Bay of Bengal. These features have led to a reduction in monsoon deficit bringing it close to normal category,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

There is a 5% rain deficiency over the country since June 1; 12% excess over peninsular India; 4% deficiency over central India; 11% deficiency over northwest India and 12% deficiency over east and northeast India. In June, there was 9.6% excess rain; in July there was a 6.8% deficiency; 24% deficiency in August; in September there is 30.4% excess rain so far making it the rainiest month this monsoon.